Former Under The Dome star Rachelle Lefevre is set as a lead opposite Jack Davenport in ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday, from producer Carol Mendelsohn and Sony TV.

Written by Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and directed by Joachim Ronning, Doomsday starts in the aftermath of 9/11, when the U.S. government institutes a secret think tank featuring the most creative minds in science and entertainment that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Lefevre will play Faye, the whip-smart and shrewd Deputy Director of Homeland Security who is at the helm when the Doomsday team reassembled to help thwart an attack on U.S. soil. Coldly pragmatic, she initially has little reverence for her assemblage of geniuses but during the course of the mission, she develops a growing respect for the team.

This marks Lefevre’s return to ABC where she co-starred on the medical drama series Off The Map. She is repped by Gersh, Pearl Hanan Management and Neil Meyer.