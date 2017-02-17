Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes are moving forward with a third sequel to the pair’s Purge horror/thriller franchise, and have set a July 4, 2018 release date for the new installment. Franchise creator James DeMonaco is writing the new pic but has no plans to direct; he performed both duties on the previous movies. He will help the producers find another director for the fourth installment, right now known as the untitled Next Purge Chapter. The plot and concept of the new pic are under wraps.

The last pic in the series, Purge: Election Year, was the highest-grossing title in the series, grossing $79.2 million domestic and $118.6M worldwide when it bowed during the same Fourth of July frame last year. The original The Purge minted money on its low budget in 2013, grossing $64.5M domestic after and opening weekend take of $34.1M. The next pic, The Purge: Anarchy, did even better, grossing $111.9M worldwide in July 2014.

All in, The Purge franchise totals $315.4M at the global B.O. from combined production costs of $23M.

Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum returns to produce alongside Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner Sébastien K. Lemercier.

Currently, the July 4 frame in 2018 only has one other movie on it: Disney’s Marvel tentpole Ant-Man And The Wasp, set for Friday, July 6. July 4 falls on a Wednesday next year.