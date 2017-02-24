The publicists branch of the International Cinematographers Guild unveiled winners today during its 54th annual Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton. The teams from NBC’s This Is Us and XXX took home Showmanship honors among seven competitive categories.

The guild also honored Denzel Washington (Motion Picture Showman of the Year), Ryan Murphy (Television Showman of the Year), DreamWorks New Media chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg (Lifetime Achievement Award) and BWR Founding Partner Nanci Ryder (President’s Award) during the event sponsored by IATSE Local 600.

Here’s the list of winners:

Les Mason Award

Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, Executive in Charge of Publicity, SAG Awards

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

20th Century Fox, Deadpool

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

20th Century Fox, This Is Us

Press Award

Grae Drake – Senior Editor, Rotten Tomatoes

International Media Award

Brent Simon (China)

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

•Andrew Schwartz

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

•John Johnson