EXCLUSIVE: Public television docu series POV has acquired broadcast rights to Oscar nominee for best documentary short Joe’s Violin and will air it in July.

The film is about the ways in which a donated musical instrument forges an improbable friendship between 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joseph Feingold and 12-year-old Bronx schoolgirl Brianna Perez. Directed by Kahane Cooperman, a winner of 11 Primetime Emmys as co-exec producer of The Daily Show with John Stewart, Joe’s Violin showcases the impact of music and how a small act of kindness unexpectedly brings together a Holocaust-survivor and the young daughter of Dominican immigrants in the Bronx.

“We’re thrilled to include Joe’s Violin in POV‘s 30th season,” said executive producer Justine Nagan. “During these discordant times, finding stories that remind us of our shared humanity is of particular importance. As Joe’s Violin touches on the Holocaust, immigration, the arts and urban education, it’s a timely reminder of how often our lives are woven together across divides.”