Propagate has formed a new partnership with Caracol under which Propagate will develop, pitch and produce Caracol formats for the U.S. market. They include the scripted series, La Niña (The Girl), and unscripted series, A Otro Nivel (On Another Level). This comes on the heels of Propagate launching its international division with Cyrus Farrokh at the helm.

Propagate has already licensed two international formats to U.S. broadcasters. They are Exhibit A, a drama for CBS executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim with Alexi Hawley attached as showrunner. The series is based on the hit South Korean series, My Lawyer, Mr. Jo which airs on KBS2. Propagate also has licensed the Turkish format My Partner Knows Best to Lifetime. The relationship comedy gameshow is from Kanal D, and the U.S. version will be hosted by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, who also executive produce.

The agreement was negotiated by Cyrus Farrokh and Jay Weisleder on behalf of Propagate and Lisette Osorio on behalf of Caracol; Weisleder will manage the partnership.