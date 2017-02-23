Conservative activist James O’Keefe this morning released what he says are nearly 120 hours of audio from inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, secretly recorded in 2009. O’Keefe, speaking from a suite at the Washington D.C.-set CPAD gathering, identified the source of the audio as Miss X.

Among the recordings, dumped Wikileaks-style, Richard Griffiths, now CNN’s Vice President, is heard saying the role of journalists is to “aid the afflicted and afflict the comfortable,” according to some reports.

Conservative James O’Keefe had said Wednesday, on Sean Hannity’s radio show and in a phone interview with CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter, that he would, this morning, start releasing what he described as “a few hundred hours” of “secretly recorded material” from inside CNN.

“My audience, the American people, are deeply upset at the media,” O’Keefe told CNN on Wednesday, a few days after President Trump’s announced the press is the enemy of the American people.

“We think our media needs to be held to account and CNN is kind of the leader in that. CNN has a very important role as an arbiter of news,” he told Stelter.

O’Keefe rose to headline status in 2009 when he posed as a pimp with a female associate posing as a prostitute to embarrass community-organizing group ACORN, which advised the woman on getting a home mortgage, ABC News reported.

NPR execs resigned from that org after O’Keefe secretly recorded comments made at a lunch.

He also has targeted Planned Parenthood.

Not all of O’Keefe’s stings have been successful. He got caught, along with three colleagues, trying to secretly videotape Sen. Mary Landrieu’s New Orleans office, and was sentenced to three years probation on a misdemeanor charge.