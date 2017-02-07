Veteran TV producer and showrunner Troy Vanderheyden (Don’t Be Tardy, Bad Girls Club) has signed a development deal with Wilshire Studios, the unscripted sister studio of Universal Cable Productions.

“Troy is a gifted producer with extensive experience as a driving force behind some of television’s most groundbreaking and successful reality series,” said Levin. “We’re thrilled to benefit from his tremendous talent and wide-ranging expertise as he joins the Wilshire Studios family.”

Vanderheyden has worked on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!), Project Runway (Bravo), The Real World (MTV), Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo), Bad Girls Club (Oxygen) and its spin-off Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too (Oxygen), and The Simple Life (E!).

Vanderheyden’s deal with Wilshire Studios comes on the heels of the company signing first-look deals with rapper Iggy Azalea and TV personality and media entrepreneur Amy Palmer, and an overall deal with Emmy-nominated producer and showrunner Aliyah Silverstein.