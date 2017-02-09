Shudder, the AMC Networks-backed thriller/horror streaming service, is getting into the theatrical game for the first time. It has acquired North American rights to Alice Lowe’s pregnancy horror comedy Prevenge, which has played Venice and Toronto, and it will hit screens in New York and Los Angeles beginning March 24 after it screens at SXSW. Lowe, who stars and wrote Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers, makes her directorial debut and stars in Prevenge, about a expectant mother whose misanthropic unborn baby speaks to her from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, she must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired rights to the Brooke Shields-narrated documentary When The Bough Breaks, the feature-length documentary about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. The docu from writer-director Jaimelyn Lippman, will be released on iTunes on March 14.