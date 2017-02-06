Game of Silence and House of Lies alum Larenz Tate is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Starz’s hit drama series Power.

Tate will play Councilman Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 seeks to find redemption. Power returns for its fourth season this summer.

In addition to Game of Silence and House of Lies, Tate starred as Bart “Black Shawn” Johnston on FX’s Rescue Me. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.