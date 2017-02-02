Please Like Me creator/star Josh Thomas announced the news via Twitter that his original series would not return for a fifth season.

“The other producers and I have decided that Season 4 of Please Like Me is the last,” he wrote. “We decided this because we are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it is complete.”

Hey I have news. We have decided Season 4 #PleaseLikeMe is the last. I've loved making this show for you all so much. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QKAk5nZQLV — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) February 2, 2017

Inspired by the standup comedy and real-life experiences of Thomas, Please Like Me was a charming, semi-autobiographical award-winning series about a boy, his dog and the parents, friends and lovers who rely on him.

The Australian series moved to the U.S. and aired for its first three seasons on Participant’s now defunct Pivot network, and Hulu picked up Season 4.

Thomas appeared on a Hulu panel for the show just last month at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.