Apple has dropped the first trailer for Planet of the Apps, its reality competition series aimed at finding up and coming app developers.

Co-produced with Propagate Content, Planet of the Apps features Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am., digital entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and actress-entrepreneur Jessica Alba as mentors and advisers; Lightspeed Venture Partners is attached as venture capital partner.

In the series, contestants have 60 seconds on the escalator (not elevator), to pitch their ideas and get one of the advisers interested in their idea.

Goop founder Paltrow, will.i.am and Alba also executive produce with Propagate’s Howard Silverman and Ben Owens. Craig Armstrong, Rick Ringbakk and Charles Wachter will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Check out the trailer above.