EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles Media Fund has acquired rights to Ursula K. Le Guin’s iconic 1966 sci-fi novella Planet Of Exile which will be adapted by Daniel Stiepleman. LAMF’s Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman will produce alongside producer Mark Johnson (Rain Man, Downsizing) from Gran Via Productions. Stiepleman wrote the 2014 Black List script On The Basis Of Sex about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s early years; that one goes into production this summer.

Los Angeles Media Fund

This acquisition comes as LAMF’s inter-planetary romance adventure The Space Between Us is readying for release this weekend from distributor STX Entertainment, hich also just released the financier’s horror film The Bye Bye Man to a very nice opening gross of $13.5 million. The Space Between Us stars Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino, Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson.

LAMF also has several other projects in various stages of development, including Juliet, Naked with Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke and the comedy The Step Sisters for Broad Green Pictures with Megalyn Echikunwoke (The Following, House Of Lies), Eden Sher and Alessandra Torresani.

Planet Of Exile is about human colonists marooned on a distant world who must unite with an ancient enemy to survive a new threat and, ultimately, free all mankind. The author is a sci-fi novel icon.

“Ursula K. Le Guin is one of the world’s greatest science fiction and fantasy writers. She has won The National Book Award Medal for Distinguished Contributions to American letters, considered one of literature’s most distinguished honors, as well as multiple Nebula and Hugo prizes,” said Soros and Horsman in a joint statement about the purchase. “She is also one of only a handful of living authors to be inducted into the Library of America, keeping company with Melville, Hawthorne and Twain. LAMF is thrilled and honored to bring Ursula’s work to the screen.”

Serving as executive producer for the project will be Tom Williams of Gran Via. Johnson produced the Best Picture Oscar winner Rain Man along with such wonderful films as Galaxy Quest, The Notebook and The Chronicles Of Narnia. He is also exec producer of the multiple Emmy-winning Breaking Bad and its successor Better Call Saul as well as SundanceTV’s Rectify.

Johnson and Gran Via are in post on Paramount’s Downsizing which was directed by Alexander Payne and stars Matt Damon. He is also producing Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky which is an ensemble piece led by Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.