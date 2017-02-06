Disney was mum all week about what they would air during the Super Bowl today, and astute folks had a sense it would be a brand new look at Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The last trailer that dropped for the fifth title in Disney’s mega-franchise didn’t show Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, but he arrived in full for today’s new spot. “A pirate’s life…” he says.

Javier Bardem joins the action for this one, along with returning regulars Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush.

Dead Men Tell No Tales opens on Memorial Day weekend, May 26.

RelatedJohnny Depp Sues Business Managers For $25M Over Fraud

Check out the promo above and the poster here: