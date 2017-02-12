Piers Morgan is either still smarting or still giddy from his run-in with Jim Jefferies on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher, now adding Meryl Streep to his ever-growing roster of combatants in the feud’s wake.

“Meryl Streep abusing President Trump again?,” Morgan tweeted today, apparently a response to the actress’ speech at last night’s Human Rights Gala in New York. “She, JK Rowling & all the other smug ‘we know best!’ luvvie shriekers will get him re-elected.”

The snipe at Harry Potter author Rowling came after a nasty, two-day back-and-forth between two – with side trips to insult Chelsea Clinton, George Takai, Don Cheadle, Billy Baldwin and others.

Quick background: Morgan and Australian comic Jefferies went at it on HBO’s Real Time after Morgan repeatedly chastised Maher for overreacting to Trump. “Oh, f*ck off,” Jefferies exploded. “This is what you do, Piers. You say ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things’. Give him a f*cking chance mate – Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it.”

Enter Rowling, who took to Twitter with a stream of anti-Piers messages. Here are some highlights:

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

George Takei jumped in:

No, it's because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling https://t.co/TIPg8POLQ6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 11, 2017

And Don Cheadle:

It's far less "abhorrent" than the ban. @piersmorgan is a big boy. He knew what he was in for on that show. You don't need to cry for him. https://t.co/riKoQxxp4D — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 11, 2017

And these, among others:

So @jimjefferies is now the owner of @piersmorgan and before Piers wants to do anything he must first check with Jim, as he owns him now https://t.co/oOnQIzlQlO — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 11, 2017

If Hillary won you'd be clinging to her pantsuit like a lemur. Spare me the working class hero shit. You're a palace Corgi. https://t.co/KIwgxNJonW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2017

Amazing what an attention seeking whore @piersmorgan turned out to be. Almost as bad as scum sucking bottom dweller @AnnCoulter.#SellOut pic.twitter.com/xMXbDY8DDH — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 11, 2017

I didn't know I could love @jk_rowling more than I already did thanks to Hermione (& Harry too). But I've found in the last 3 weeks I could! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2017

But love him or really, really hate him, you can’t deny Morgan can return a slap. You can almost hear the sound of hand on cheek:

I'm under attack from a comic who tells rape jokes, Sulu from Star Trek & an author who writes about wizards. What a morning. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

FYI: @jk_rowling gave me a Harry Potter wand to auction & help me win Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

National treasure?

She wrote a few wizard books. https://t.co/pbkMIX3Hpq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Mate, at least I'm one of the Top 3 most talented brothers in my family. https://t.co/L19jAGoa2Y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017