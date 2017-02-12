Piers Morgan is either still smarting or still giddy from his run-in with Jim Jefferies on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher, now adding Meryl Streep to his ever-growing roster of combatants in the feud’s wake.
“Meryl Streep abusing President Trump again?,” Morgan tweeted today, apparently a response to the actress’ speech at last night’s Human Rights Gala in New York. “She, JK Rowling & all the other smug ‘we know best!’ luvvie shriekers will get him re-elected.”
The snipe at Harry Potter author Rowling came after a nasty, two-day back-and-forth between two – with side trips to insult Chelsea Clinton, George Takai, Don Cheadle, Billy Baldwin and others.
Quick background: Morgan and Australian comic Jefferies went at it on HBO’s Real Time after Morgan repeatedly chastised Maher for overreacting to Trump. “Oh, f*ck off,” Jefferies exploded. “This is what you do, Piers. You say ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things’. Give him a f*cking chance mate – Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it.”
Enter Rowling, who took to Twitter with a stream of anti-Piers messages. Here are some highlights:
George Takei jumped in:
And Don Cheadle:
And these, among others:
But love him or really, really hate him, you can’t deny Morgan can return a slap. You can almost hear the sound of hand on cheek:
