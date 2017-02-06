Lyn Goleby has acquired the non-core distribution business of the UK’s Picturehouse Cinemas Limited as the company moves away from event cinema. The former Managing Director is setting up an as-yet unnamed distribution venture with part of the team from Picturehouse, including Director of Distribution Marc Allenby and ex-Finance Director Vince Jervis. Goleby’s new outfit will inherit the existing distribution library and acquisitions, and a growth and acquisition plan will be unveiled in due course. Clare Binns, Director of Acquisitions at Picturehouse, says the deal makes “good sense” adding that while Picturehouse will be moving away from distribution of event cinema, “We will continue to exhibit event cinema… and we will continue to bring the best of world cinema to audiences around the UK. We will also continue our own film buying and distribution activities following the transaction. I will continue in my role as Director of Acquisitions at Picturehouse heading the distribution team led by Sara Frain and Gabriel Swartland. We look forward to continuing our strong trading relationship going forwards.”

RealD Exhibition and distribution veteran Roger Harris has joined RealD Inc as Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia. Based in the UK, he will be oversee sales and administration of all EMEAR territories and will report directly to Travis Reid, COO of RealD. Harris has been across the sector for over 25 years. He previously served as COO for Odeon Cinemas and UCI Cinemas Group covering the UK and Ireland. “Roger is a well-known leader in our industry with a wealth of experience, skills and established relationships,” says Reid. “He recognizes and understands the value 3D brings to the cinema industry and will work closely with our exhibition and distribution partners to continue to expand and maximize the potential of 3D, the RealD cinema platform and RealD’s Premium Large Format (PLF) offering throughout the growing EMEAR territories.”