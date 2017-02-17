Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer has been tapped to star in Picnic At Hanging Rock, a drama series based on Joan Lindsay’s classic novel, from FremantleMedia Australia. Production is scheduled to get underway later this month in Victoria, with premiere set for later this year on Australia’s Foxtel.

The six-part event series, like the novel, focuses on the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and one teacher on Valentine’s Day 1900.

The teachers of Appleyard College for Young Ladies will be played by French actress Lola Bessis (Cassandra, Swim Little Fish Swim) as Mademoiselle Dianne de Poitiers, mistress of French Conversation, Music and Dance; Yael Stone (Orange Is The New Black, Deep Water) as Miss Dora Lumley, mistress of Deportment and Bible Studies; Anna McGahan (The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Anzac Girls) as Miss Greta McCraw, mistress of Geography and Mathematics and Sibylla Budd (Tomorrow When The War Began, Winners & Losers) as Mrs Valange, mistress of Art and Literature.

The students of Appleyard College will be played by Lily Sullivan (Camp, Jungle) as Miranda Reid, Madeleine Madden (Tomorrow When The War Began, High Life) as Marion Quade, Samara Weaving (Monster Trucks, The Babysitter) as Irma Leopold, Ruby Rees (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) as Edith Horton and Inez Curro as Sara Waybourne.

Other cast members include Don Hany, Harrison Gilbertson, James Hoare, Marcus Graham, Mark Coles Smith, Jonny Pasvolsky, Philip Quast, Emily Gruhl, John Flaus, Ros Gentle, Julie Nihill, Kaarin Fairfax, Randall Berger, Mayah Fredes, Alyssa Tuddenham, Kate Bradford, Bethany Whitmore, Markella Kavenagh, Felix Johnson, Ines English, Huw Higginson, Rob Jacobson and Kim Gyngell.

The event series is produced by FremantleMedia Australia and with production investment from Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

Dormer is repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and United Agents.