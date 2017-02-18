Phillip Noyce is set to direct and executive produce Fox pilot The Resident, a dark medical drama written by Amy Holden Jones (Mystic Pizza), Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi (Code Black) and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua. The Resident centers on an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered. Noyce, who has directed several features, including Clear and Present Danger, Patriot Games and Salt, has shifted toward TV in recent years, having directed the Warrior and Crisis pilots for NBC, and the first episode of the Roots remake, as well episodes of Revenge.

Related2017 Fox Pilots

Paris Barclay has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS pilot Perfect Citizen, a legal drama written and executive produced by former Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk. Written/executive produced by Turk, Perfect Citizen centers on the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor. The prolific Barclay, president of the DGA, executive produced and directed multiple episodes of Sons of Anarchy and most recently helmed episodes of Pitch, The Bastard Executioner, Scandal, Empire and Glee.

Related2017 CBS Pilots