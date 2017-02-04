Just in time for Kristen Stewart’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig tonight, IFC Films is debuting this trailer for Personal Shopper, the ghosty chiller that entranced critics at the Cannes film fest.

Directed by Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria), Personal Shopper stars Stewart as the title character who scouts out high fashion for the rich and famous. An American in Paris, the shopper also has another mission: making contact with the twin brother who recently died in the City of Light.

Personal Shopper, which also stars Lars Eidinger and Sigrid Bouaziz, opens in theaters March 10.

The new trailer does a good job at suggesting the spooky, subtle vibe that so haunted Cannes. Take a look and let us know what you think.

Stewart hosts tonight’s SNL, with musical guest Alessia Cara.