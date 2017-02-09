EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from Fernando Trueba’s The Queen of Spain, starring Penélope Cruz, which premieres as part of the Berlinale Special Series on February 13.

Ricardo Mario Darin Bas and Antonio Fernandez Resines also star in this pic about Spanish actress Macarena Granada, who returns home to Spain in the mid 1950s having enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood. She is to play Queen Isabella the First of Castille in a prestigious period drama. At the studio she meets her former friends and colleagues, falls in love with a handsome crew member, leads a madcap expedition to free a resistance fighter and proves herself to be truly regal during an encounter with the fascist leader Franco, whom she despises.

Myriad is handling international rights to the title.