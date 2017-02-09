EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from Fernando Trueba’s The Queen of Spain, starring Penélope Cruz, which premieres as part of the Berlinale Special Series on February 13.

Related
Vertical Acquires Rights To 'Blind'; Romantic Drama Stars Alec Baldwin & Demi Moore - Berlin

Ricardo Mario Darin Bas and Antonio Fernandez Resines also star in this pic about Spanish actress Macarena Granada, who returns home to Spain in the mid 1950s having enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood. She is to play Queen Isabella the First of Castille in a prestigious period drama. At the studio she meets her former friends and colleagues, falls in love with a handsome crew member, leads a madcap expedition to free a resistance fighter and proves herself to be truly regal during an encounter with the fascist leader Franco, whom she despises.

Myriad is handling international rights to the title.