EXCLUSIVE: Penélope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez are attached to Todd Solondz’s new project Love Child, which IMR International, the joint venture between MadRiver Pictures and Insiders, is bringing to market in Berlin next week.

Solondz, the brains behind Wiener Dog and Welcome To The Dollhouse, writes and directs the project, which is described as a dark and hilarious twist on the classic Oedipal theme. Story follows 11-year-old Junior, a delusional aspiring Broadway star with an inappropriate obsession with his mother Immaculada. After orchestrating an accident that nearly kills his abusive father, he encourages Nacho, the handsome man living in the family’s guesthouse, to court his mother and become his new dad. But when the two fall in love, Junior becomes so jealous that he is no longer the subject of his mother’s attention that he hatches a plan to frame Nacho for his father’s murder.

The pic, which is sure to be a sought-after project at the European Film Market, is currently in pre-production. Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa will produce.

Cruz recently boarded Kenneth Branagh’s Murder On The Orient Express, based on Agatha Christie’s beloved murder mystery novel. She’ll join an ensemble cast including Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Judi Dench. She’s also in Escobar with husband Javier Bardem in a movie that examines the love affair between drug lord Pablo Escobar and Colombian journalist Virginia Vallejo.

Ramirez recently starred alongside Emily Blunt in The Girl On The Train, adapted from Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book, and Gold with Matthew McConaughey, the adventure mining story from Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and HWY 61’s Michael Nozik. He’s also got a role in Netflix’s sci-fi pic Bright with Will Smith and Noomi Rapace.

Cruz is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Kuranda Management. Ramirez is repped by CAA and Impression Entertainment.

Solondz is repped by WME.