Oscar-winning Ida helmer Pawel Pawlikowski has just begun production on his next film, Cold War. France’s MK2 Films and the UK’s Protagonist Pictures are teaming to handle worldwide sales on the drama and will introduce the project to buyers at the EFM this week.

A Polish/French/UK co-production, it’s written by Pawlikowski in both Polish and French. The passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments — who are fatally mismatched yet fatefully condemned to one another — is set against the backdrop of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris. Tomasz Kot, Joanna Kulig and Ida‘s Agata Kulesza star.

Pawlikowski’s long time partners Tanya Seghatchian (My Summer Of Love) of Apocalypso Pictures and Ewa Puszczyńska (Ida) from Piotr Dzięciol’s Opus Film are producing, along with MK2 Productions.

Ida had a long career, first bowing in Telluride in late 2013, packing art houses and scoring an Oscar and BAFTA for Best Foreign Language film in 2015 as well as three European Film Awards. Music Box released domestically to over $3.8M.

Cold War is financed by the Polish Film Institute, MK Productions, Opus Film, the CNC, Arte France Cinéma, Film4, the BFI with National Lottery funding, and Protagonist. This is the first collaboration between MK2 and Protagonist. UK rights are with Curzon Artifical Eye.