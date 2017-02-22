Paula Abdul, who provided inspiration for the story that became NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Kourney Kang, is set as a series regular in the project, produced by Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Kang, based on her life, and to be directed by Fred Savage, the untitled comedy centers on young Katie (Isabella Russo) and explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She deals with real-world issues like race and gender while never losing focus of her life goal: to become a Laker Girl like her idol Paula Abdul. Abdul will play what’s described as a “fun, imaginary friend version of herself.”

Abdul also will join fellow series regulars Rebecca Creskoff, who plays Katie’s Irish spitfire, beautiful and fun mother, and Kenneth Choi as Katie’s dad Clyde. Kang, Khan, Savage and Mandy Summers executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV.

Emmy and Grammy winner and multi-platinum recording artist, Abdul was an original judge on American Idol. She also was a judge on Fox’s The X Factor and So You Think You Can Dance. As an actress, she has done guest spots on such shows as Drop Dead Diva and Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Live. In May, Abdul will head out on a U.S. tour of 40+cities alongside Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management.