The AFI Conservatory Directing Workshop for Women has deemed filmmaker Paul Feig the 2017 Distinguished Artist, as well as the chosen its participants for the 2017-2018 filmmaker training program, which seeks to increase the number of women working as directors and showrunners.

Beth de Araújo, Georgia Fu, Milena Govich, Tiffany Johnson, Katrelle Kindred, Nancy Mejía, Gandja Monteiro and Lorraine Nicholson (see full bios here) comprise the class of 2018, who will embark on a year of mentorship, collaboration and creation to make a short film or series in preparation for professional success in narrative directing.

The 2017 DWW showcase for this year’s graduating class, who began their work in the program last year, will take place on April 18, at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

Past DWW members include Lesli Linka Glatter Emmy winning producer/director of Homeland, Sian Heder director of Netflix’s Tallulah (based on her DWW short MOTHER),and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro co-creator of Lifetime’s Unreal.