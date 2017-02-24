Patty Freedman, co-owner of the Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations firm and a former actress under her birth name Patty Dworkin, has died. She was 64. Her husband Andrew said she died February 17 of breast cancer in New York.

As Patty Dworkin, Freedman began her theater career in Ohio with the Kenley Players, a popular Midwestern summer stock troupe. She eventually graduated to Broadway, appearing in such productions as See Saw, Shenandoah and Sly Fox.

She was performing in a touring production of Sly Fox with Jackie Gleason when ABC casting executives took note and offered a contract. Relocating to Los Angeles, she appeared in such ABC series as The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Dynasty, Happy Days, Delta House, One Day at a Time, Eight Is Enough and Shirley.

Her film credits include small roles in Ghosbusters, Mr. Mom and Airplane II: The Sequel, and she did commercial work for such companies as Ford and Kleenex. Her extensive regional theater credits included the Actors Theater of Louisville’s Humana Festival and The Cleveland Playhouse.

As co-owner of Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations, she spearheaded publicity campaigns for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Circle in the Square (where she served as a board member), the Bushnell, Yale School of Drama (where she also lectured) and Syracuse University.

Patty Freedman also managed theater personalities including Margo Martindale, Eartha Kitt, Stephen Schwartz, Winnie Holzman, Jason Robert Brown, Julie Halston, Liz Larsen, Billy Strich, John McDaniel, Lea Delaria and Steven Lutvak. According to her firm, she was instrumental in bringing the Tony-winning Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder to Broadway.

Freedman was born in Detroit and raised in Southfield, MI, attending Detroit’s performing arts high school Cass Tech and the Interlochen Summer Camp for Performing Arts. She graduated the University of Michigan with a degree in Musical Theater.

Along with her husband, Freedman is survived by sons Alexander and Christopher. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Young Women’s Leadership Network in New York.