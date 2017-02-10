EXCLUSIVE: The Exchange has boarded international sales on Patrick, an upcoming family pic from Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie director Mandie Fletcher. Ab Fab‘s Jennifer Saunders co-stars with her daughter Beattie Edmondson.

Vanessa Davies wrote the screenplay with Paul de Vos and Fletcher. Davies produces with de Vos and Sue Latimer. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has taken UK distribution rights under the Buena Vista International banner.

The story, based on Davies’ own experiences, follows a young woman whose life is in a mess and is made much worse when she inherits her grandmother’s pug, Patrick. The four-legged interloper proceeds to cause chaos but with all his stubby, stumpy attitude, he begins to turn her life around.

Hindsight Media Services is financing the project that also has Oscar-winner Jenny Beavan on costume design and Bridget Jones’s Baby‘s Nick Moore as editor.

Saunders is repped by United Agents; Fletcher is with Conway van Gelder Grant.