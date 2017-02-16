The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here has tapped veteran film/TV exec Becky Sloviter as Head of Production and Development, under the prodco’s multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Sloviter most recently served as SVP of The Ink Factory, the company behind the Emmy and Golden-Globe winning The Night Manager, where she shepherded Drew Pearce’s directorial debut Hotel Artemis starring Jodie Foster. Prior to that, Sloviter was a VP at MGM and a producer with Mary Parent and Scott Stuber’s company at Universal Pictures, where she produced Role Models starring Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks. She began her career at the Endeavor Agency.

Most recently, The Lonely Island produced Brigsby Bear which sold to Sony Pictures Classics at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The prodco, founded by The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, also is shepherding two series that will start shooting this spring – Alone Together starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo for Freeform and, alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions, I’m Sorry starring Andrea Savage for TruTV.

“We’re so excited to have Becky join us in identifying and developing quality shows for Twentieth. But she can’t have our parking spot, so tell her to stop asking,” quipped Lonely Island. “Her parking spot is way closer to the elevator anyways, why does she even WANT our spot?? Don’t print that part about parking.”

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with Andy, Akiva and Jorma, whose talent and sense of humor I have admired for so long,” added Sloviter. “The Lonely Island’s broad appeal and pop culture relevance make them a force to be reckoned with and I’m excited to help expand their slate with projects that highlight their trademark creativity, comedy and passion.”

