EXCLUSIVE: Richie Keen, who made his feature film directorial debut with New Line Cinema’s Fist Fight which opens wide tomorrow, is sticking with the Warner Bros label for their next project. New Line has set him to direct Partners, its big action comedy.

Evan Turner wrote the original screenplay, with Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly penning the most recent draft. The plot centers on an LAPD detective who falls for a beautiful woman after a one-night stand and then learns that she is an FBI agent and his new boss on a high-profile case.

Keen, whose previous credits included helming episodes of Showtime’s Shameless, FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and the pilot for TV Land’s Teachers, reteamed with Sunny’s Charlie Day for Fist Fight, a comedy about a just-fired teacher (Ice Cube) who challenges a colleague (Day) to a fight after school. The pic will play at 3,185 locations in its opening frame, with 2,300 of that number starting showtimes at 7 PM tonight.

