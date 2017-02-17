As part of its ramp-up of unscripted programming, MTV is bringing back comedy reality series Parental Control. The network has ordered a new season of the dating show, in which parents get to pick who their son or daughter would be dating, replacing the offspring’s current love interests whom they disapprove of.

Casting is currently underway for the new installment of the series, which previously aired on MTV from 2006-2010.

“The real opportunity for MTV is bringing back big, over the top, lovable reality characters,” MTV, VH1 and Lego President Chris McCarthy told Deadline last week, following the announcement that MTV would be returning the focus of its original programming to reality, music and live shows.

The Parental Control return follows MTV’s recently announced revival of another popular unscripted series, My Super Sweet Sweet 16.

Asked last week whether MTV was looking to reboot some of the strong reality series in its library, McCarthy said, “Absolutely. We have 35 years of amazing IP.”