Pantheon has signed Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Christian Keyes (Saints and Sinners), Sean Dominic (Greenleaf), Tobias Truvillion (Empire), and Nealla Gordon (Star) for representation.

Multi-Grammy- and Emmy-nominated Braxton currently stars on the hit WEtv series Braxton Family Values, which is going into its sixth season. Her spin-off series Tamar & Vince is going into its fifth season on WETv. Braxton also co-hosted two seasons of syndicated talk show The Real. Braxton continues to be repped for unscripted television by WME and managed by Vincent Herbert.

Keyes, recently seen in Lifetime’s The 10th Date, was a series regular on BET’s Let’s Stay Together, and also recurred on ABC’s Mistresses and The CW’s Beauty & The Beast. He’s currently a series regular on the digital series Saints and Sinners for Bounce TV, which just wrapped filming its second season. Keyes continues to be managed by Jerome Martin of JME Entertainment.

Dominic currently has a heavily recurring role as Jabari on the second season of OWN’s praised drama series Greenleaf.

Truvillion has a heavily recurring role as Jussie Smollett’s love interest on Fox’s Empire and has previously recurred on Starz’s Flesh and Bone and CBS’ Blue Bloods. Truvillion continues to be managed by Wink Woodall at Talent Connect.

Gordon heavily recurs on Fox’s Star and previously recurred on Empire. Film credits include supporting roles in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Paperboy with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Matthew McConaughey; Precious, and No Strings Attached.