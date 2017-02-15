Starz said today the third season of its hit time-travel saga Outlander will return in September, but no specific date is set.

The premium cabler in June announced a two-season pickup for the series from developer/executive producer Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures TV. The third season will consist of 13 episodes based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander series. In March, production and filming on the current season moves from its home base in Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot sea voyage scenes on the former sets of Starz’s original series Black Sails. Production on Season 3 began in September and will wrap in June.

The Season 3 return comes months later than Season 2’s spring 2016 premiere.

“While ‘Droughtlander’ will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the Voyager book in its entirety,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming at Starz. “The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible.”

The story picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from each other, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.

“With the scope of the production and all of the intricate details that go into the Emmy-nominated sets and costumes, we had to make sure everything is kept to the high standard of the previous seasons and Diana Gabaldon’s beautiful story,” said Steve Kent, Senior EVP Programming at Sony Pictures Television. “We’re so proud of the incredible work that Ron and the Outlander team have done.”

Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

