With all the kerfuffle about the Best Picture fiasco at 89th annual Academy Awards, it’s easy to forget that a bunch of other awards were handed out tonight. La La Land doubled the field with six wins, with actual Best Picture winner Moonlight next with three. And Lionsgate took bragging rights among studios, scoring eight trophies with La La and Hacksaw Ridge.

Here is the scorecard:

Wins by film:

La La Land: 6

Moonlight: 3

Hacksaw Ridge: 2

Manchester by the Sea: 2

Arrival: 1

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: 1

Fences: 1

The Jungle Book: 1

O.J.: Made in America: 1

Piper: 1

The Salesman: 1

Sing: 1

Suicide Squad: 1

The White Helmets: 1

Zootopia: 1

Wins by studio:

Lionsgate: 8

A24: 3

Amazon Studios: 3*

Disney: 2

Paramount Pictures: 2

Roadside Attractions: 2*

Warner Bros: 2

ESPN: 1

Netflix: 1

*Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios both get credit for Manchester by the Sea.