Despite a great job by first time host Jimmy Kimmel and a Best Picture win for Moonlight, the only thing that’s going to be remembered from last night’s Oscars for the next little while is the debacle of the wrong film being initially handed the big prize on live TV.

The dust won’t settle on that for ages, but right now the other news out of the 89th Academy Awards is that the almost four-hour ABC broadcast show got a 21.4/36 in metered market results. Hitting a nine-year low for the Tinseltown ceremony and down again for another consecutive year, that’s just over 7% decline from what the Chris Rock hosted and Spotlight Best Picture winning 2016 Oscars snagged in early ratings.

Then an eight-year low in metered market numbers, the 88th Academy Awards went on to end up with 34.4 million viewers and a rating of 10.5/31 among adults 18-49 – also an eight-year low and the third least watched Oscars ever. All of which does not bode well for last night’s show in the later numbers.

RelatedOscars: The Complete Winners List

The best that Hollywood’s big night has done in the first round of ratings over the last decade and a bit was back in 2005. That also Chris Rock hosted show got a 30.1/43 metered market result. Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby won Best Picture that year, and the 2005 broadcast went on to score 42.1 million viewers in the final number. With 12 Years A Slave winning Best Picture, the 2014 Oscars that Ellen DeGeneres fronted drew the biggest overall audience of the 21st century with 43.7 million tuning in.

Besides Moonlight getting their Best Picture win after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway first mistakenly announced it for La La Land, last night’s Academy Awards also saw victories for La La Land director Damien Chazelle and that film’s Emma Stone as Best Actress. Manchester by the Sea‘s Casey Affleck won for Best Actor, Fences‘ Viola Davis and Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali took the awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor – click on the video above to see the highlights.

With basically nothing else new on the Big 4 last night and an original The Walking Dead on cable, we’ll update with more Oscar numbers later. In the meantime, check out the final viewership totals for the Academy Awards this century so far, who won Best Picture that year and who the host was:

2016 34.4 million Spotlight Host: Chris Rock

2015 37.3 million Birdman Host: Neil Patrick Harris

2014 43.7 million 12 Years A Slave Host: Ellen DeGeneres

2013 40.3 million Argo Host: Seth MacFarlane

2012 39.3 million The Artist Host: Billy Crystal

2011 37.9 million The King’s Speech Hosts: Anne Hathaway/James Franco

2010 41.3 million The Hurt Locker Hosts: Steve Martin/Alec Baldwin

2009 36.3 million Slumdog Millionaire Host: Hugh Jackman

2008 32.0 million No Country For Old Men Host: Jon Stewart

2007 40. 2 million The Departed Host: Ellen DeGeneres

2006 38.9 million Crash Host: Jon Stewart

2005 42.1 million Million Dollar Baby Host: Chris Rock

2004 43.5 million Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King Host: Billy Crystal

2003 33.0 million Chicago Host: Steve Martin

2002 41.8 million A Beautiful Mind Host: Whoopi Goldberg

2001 42.9 million Gladiator Host: Steve Martin