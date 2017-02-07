In the second and final part of our four way Oscar predictions smackdown   Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, Variety’s Tim Gray, and I go head to head on all the other categories as we try to

assess the chances for an across the board sweep for La La Land  or a night that may be full of unexpected twists and turns.  These are the categories that can make or break your Oscar pool  so listen carefully to what we have to say although we don’t always agree.   We also get into the touchy subject of how politics and travel ban

controversies could affect the outcome of the Foreign Language Film race.  To watch this continuing Battle Of The Brands just click on the link above.