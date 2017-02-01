Last year’s lead and supporting actor Oscar winners will return to the stage for the 89th Oscars later this month.

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant) and Brie Larson (Room) who received lead actor and actress honors, respectively, and supporting actor winners Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) will present the gold statuettes to their successors. They are the first group of presenters announced today by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the trophy show is set for February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC will carry the ceremony live.