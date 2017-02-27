Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul denied Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda the first – though undoubtedly not his last – opportunity to sweep the awards quartet known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), by winning the Oscar for best song, “City Of Stars,” from Hurwitz’ already Oscar-winning score for La La Land. Miranda was a nominee for “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana. “City of Stars” also bested songs by Justin Timberlake and Sting in the Best Original Song category.

The musical awards were nonetheless good for the Broadway contingent that wasn’t Hamilton. Paul and Pasek are the team behind Dear Evan Hansen, the musical that has been selling out on Broadway since opening earlier this season and is a shoo-in for multiple Tony Awards nominations.

And in a coup for her Tony-winning hit, Waitress, first-time Broadway musical composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles accompanied the In Memoriam segment with a beautiful, powerful yet unflashy cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” Bareilles, a singer-songwriting star in her own right, is preparing to take over the title role in Waitress for a limited run.