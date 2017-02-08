Oscarcast producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd have tapped Glenn Weiss to direct the 89th Academy Awards show, getting the gig for a second consecutive year.

Along with last year’s Oscars, Weiss has helmed numerous trophy shows including the Primetime Emmys, 16 Tony Awards – for which he has scored three directing Emmys – the Kennedy Center Honors, BET Awards and ACM Awards along with such other live events asDick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrestm Peter Pan Live! and Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas.

“As a veteran director of live television, Glenn has mastered both the technical and creative nuances that make for a dynamic, ‘in the moment’ viewing experience,” De Luca and Todd said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to be working with him.”

In an Academy interview, Weiss said: “What makes an awards show such a roller coaster for the viewers , and especially for me as a director , is the intangible, the unknown. … My take on directing — and life — is that if you’re smart enough to listen to those around you, you’ll look really good.”

ABC will air the Oscars on February 26 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel is the host.