The Best Picture blunder wasn’t the only gaffe at the Academy Awards ceremony last night: During the show’s In Memoriam segment, a photo of a living woman was mistakenly used to represent Janet Patterson, four-time Oscar nominee for costume design, who died in October 2016.

During the montage, Australian producer Jan Chapman’s image was used to represent Patterson. Chapman, who is alive and well, has worked on projects such as Bright Star and The Piano, both from writer-director Jane Campion. She is one of Australia’s most prominent producers who was once married to director Philip Noyce.

Patterson, a costume designer and production designer, also worked on The Piano and Bright Star as well as Peter Pan and Far From the Madding Crowd. Her correct name and profession was used but instead featured Chapman’s image.

The Oscar’s In Memoriam tribute featured actors and artists such as Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Gene Wilder and Prince. Bill Paxton, whose death was announced on Sunday, was not featured in the segment as his passing came too late to feature in it but Jennifer Aniston did mention him in her introduction to the montage. Many were surprised that artists such as Garry Shandling and Florence Henderson were not featured in the piece, although they were known more for their careers in television.