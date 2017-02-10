The Oscars just added some musical star power. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, Sting, John Legend and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho will perform Best Song nominees

during the ceremony later this month.

As he goes for the EGOT, Hamilton creator Miranda will team with Cravalho on “How Far I’ll Go,” which he co-wrote for Disney’s Moana. Ex-Police man Sting will perform “The Empty Chair,” which he co-penned for the HBO documentary Jim: The James Foley Story. Legend — already an Oscar winner for his song “Glory” from Selma — will perform “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from Oscar front-runner La La Land. And Timberlake will sing “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which he co-wrote for DreamWorks Animation & Fox’s Trolls and became a pop smash, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 and ending as the best-selling song of 2016.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars. These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies,” Oscarcast producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26. ABC will air the trophy show live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.