Conan explained what really happened at Sunday night’s 89th Academy Awards when Warren Beatty opened the envelope to discover which movie had won the Best Picture Oscar.

“A lot of people at first blamed Warren Beatty for making the mistake,” Conan noted. “But, in his defense, if you saw the card he was given to read, it was pretty confusing,” he added.

Actually, not “confusing” so much as “incomprehensible.”

And, of course, Beatty handed the card to Faye Dunaway to read. She’s the one who said, “La La Land!”