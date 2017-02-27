The 89th annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners here live as they’re announced. Check out the list below.

La La Land comes in as the overwhelming favorite, having landed a record-tying 14 nominations. It is up for Best Picture along with Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Check out Deadline’s live blog here and our awards columnist Pete Hammond’s final Oscar predictions.

Here is the list of winners so far:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

VIOLA DAVIS

Fences

SOUND MIXING

HACKSAW RIDGE

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

SOUND EDITING

ARRIVAL

Sylvain Bellemare

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

COSTUME DESIGN

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Colleen Atwood

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

SUICIDE SQUAD

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MAHERSHALA ALI

Moonlight