The 89th annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners here live as they’re announced. Check out the list below.
La La Land comes in as the overwhelming favorite, having landed a record-tying 14 nominations. It is up for Best Picture along with Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Check out Deadline’s live blog here and our awards columnist Pete Hammond’s final Oscar predictions.
Here is the list of winners so far:
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
VIOLA DAVIS
Fences
SOUND MIXING
HACKSAW RIDGE
Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
SOUND EDITING
ARRIVAL
Sylvain Bellemare
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
COSTUME DESIGN
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Colleen Atwood
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
SUICIDE SQUAD
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
MAHERSHALA ALI
Moonlight
No Comments