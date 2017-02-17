Call it the calm before the storm, but you have just 48 hours before the security net around the 89th Academy Awards truly kicks in, with road closures shutting down portions of Hollywood Boulevard and more around the Dolby Theatre. As the map above displays, by the day of the Oscars on February 26, a sprawling enforced perimeter will be full effect.

In fact, the day of Hollywood’s biggest night will see the situation go from gridlock to unparalleled lockdown, especially after the bomb scare at Hollywood and Highland on February 10. “We are going to be out in force, both overtly and undercover,” a law enforcement official told Deadline of planned LAPD measures for this year’s Oscars. “More screening, more security and more manpower.”

That’s to come, but starting Sunday at 6 PM the increased security and closures will start to kick in. That evening, the road in both directions on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive will be entirely shut down to all vehicles except those related to the Oscars and emergencies. That will last until 6 AM on March 1, as will all the eventually road and sidewalk closures.

Most of the south side of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange will be closed to people traffic this Sunday at 6 PM, too. Four hours later, as crews start the six-day process of setting up the bleachers and red carpet area, the north side of the street will be mostly blocked off to pedestrians. With some nearby corresponding streets also shutting down this weekend, that will mean the area directly around the Dolby will be increasingly inaccessible over the next two weeks.

Check out the map below for what’s being blocked off this weekend:

Additionally, the well-used subway stop at Highland and Hollywood, right near where Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star was vandalized last year, will be shut down for more than 24 hours around the time of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony. There will no entrance or exit from the street, and the station will be bypassed underground from the end of scheduled service on February 25 to around 6 AM on February 27. If you are riding Metro, that means you either get off at Hollywood and Vine or you get off up in North Hollywood. With the closures rolling out, the already heavy traffic that goes through the area and onto the nearby 101 Freeway is expected to bleed off to Sunset Boulevard to the south and Franklin Avenue to the north.

Actually, if you are not at the Oscars themselves this year, you might want to leave the car at home altogether on Oscar Day – unless you like getting towed. The L.A. Department of Transportation announced the following widespread no-stopping zones for February 26:

Tow-Away No Stopping Anytime, Sunday Only — 6 AM-Midnight

• Franklin Avenue between La Brea Avenue & Cahuenga Boulevard — Both sides

• Hollywood Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard & Vine Street — North side

• Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue & Cahuenga Boulevard — Both sides

• Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue & La Brea Avenue — Both sides

• Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue & Sunset Boulevard — Both sides

• Hawthorn Avenue between La Brea Avenue & Highland Avenue — Both sides

• Orange Drive between Hollywood Boulevard & Sunset Boulevard — Both sides

• Sunset Boulevard between Detroit Street & Vine Street — Both sides

• Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Boulevard & Franklin Avenue — Both sides

• McCadden Place between Yucca Street & Hollywood Boulevard — Both sides

• Yucca Street between Highland Avenue & Las Palmas Avenue — Both sides

• Highland Avenue between Sunset Boulevard & Santa Monica Boulevard — East side

• Wilcox Avenue between Fountain Avenue & Sunset Boulevard — Both sides

• De Longpre Avenue between Wilcox Avenue & Cahuenga Boulevard — Both sides

• Cole Place between Cahuenga Boulevard & Fountain Avenue — Both sides

• Fountain Avenue between Wilcox Avenue & Cole Place — Both sides

• Hollywood Boulevard between Vine St & Argyle Ave— South side

• Argyle Avenue between Yucca St & Hollywood Bl— East side

• Outpost Drive between Franklin Avenue & La Pressa Drive — Both sides

• Outpost Circle between Outpost Drive & Hillside Avenue — Both sides

• El Cerrito Place between Outpost Drive & Hillside Avenue — Both sides

When you are stuck in your car on a gridlocked Sunset this week trying to get to that meeting at the Roosevelt Hotel, don’t say you weren’t warned.