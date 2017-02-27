Before the 89th Academy Awards begin and the coveted Oscars are handed out, the nominees and guests must first make their way through the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The star-studded event hosts Hollywood’s elite as they strut past the lights and cameras, donning elegant gowns, tuxedos and unique ensembles.

Isabelle Huppert, Casey Affleck, Justin Timberlake, Octavia Spencer and more have already made their way past the cameras’ flashes. Many, including Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Negg also donned blue ribbons in support of ACLU.

