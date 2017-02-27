The 89th annual Academy Awards were filled with a slew of first-time winners, including Viola Davis (Fences) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) in the Best Supporting categories and Emma Stone (La La Land) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) in the Best Actor/Actress group.

La La Land‘s Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest Best Director winner ever by a few months. Kenneth Lonergan, Justin Hurwitz, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney also snagged their first Oscar award in the memorable 2017 ceremony.

Check out the photos of those who did win hardware — click on the photo to launch the gallery.

