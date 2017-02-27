Most Oscar party invites come as emails. An exception is tonight’s gala viewing party and post-Oscar concert that Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is hosting at the Montage Beverly Hills. Encased in a giant box was a folded 17 x 22” gold-embossed oversized invitation printed on thick cardboard, promising live musical performances by Toni Braxton and Babyface. Allen expects a big turnout for an event that will raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
And The Winner For Grandest Oscar Party Invite…
by Mike Fleming Jr
