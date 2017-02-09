This list will be updated and re-posted on a regular basis with more events yet to be announced. Please send any event or party details to anthony@deadline.com.

Tuesday, February 21

Final Oscar Ballots Are Due

5:30PM: 19th Annual Costume Designer Guild Awards

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

Details: Lauding the nominees across TV and film including but not limited to La La Land, Lion, Captain Fantastic, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and Nocturnal Animals. Honorees include costume designer Jeffrey Kurland being lauded with the Career Achievement Award, Meryl Streep with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and illustrator and costume designer Lois DeArmond with the Distinguished Service Award.

Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood

Location: Delilah

Details: Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith and Dakota Johnson host Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris’ toast to Young Hollywood in support of The Roar Foundation Shambala Preserve. Invitation-only event.

7PM: Oscar Week – Shorts

Location: Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

Details: Hosted by Deadpool director Tim Miller who received an Oscar nomination for the animated short Gopher Broke. The evening will delve into the live-action and animated short nominees with screenings and onstage panel discussions with the filmmakers.

Wednesday, February 22

Vanity Fair and Barneys New York Dinner Celebrating La La Land

Location: Chateau Marmont

Details: Vanity Fair, Barneys New York and Lionsgate host an intimate dinner at the Chateau Marmont to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, to celebrate the success of the $300M record-breaking film La La Land.

7:30PM: Oscar Week – Documentaries

Location: Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

Details: Clips and onstage discussions with the filmmakers behind this year’s Oscar-nominated feature and short docs. Hosted by Kate Amend, editor of The Case Against 8 and Rory Kennedy, the director-producer of the Oscar-nominated 2015 title Last Days in Vietnam.

M. Buckner/REX/Shutterstock

Russell Simmons’ All Def Movie Awards

Location: Belasco Theatre, 1050 Hill St., LA

Details: Second-annual event lauding African Americans in film. Black carpet arrivals start at 7PM.

Thursday, February 23

A24’s pre-Oscar party

Location: Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Details: Distributor will privately celebrate their Oscar nominees from Moonlight.

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast To Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue

Location:Chateau Marmont

Details: Vanity Fair and Lancôme will host a private cocktail reception to celebrate Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue.

Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

6:30-11PM: Oscar Wilde Pre-Academy Awards Event

Location:J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in Santa Monica

Details: Loving best actress Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, Zachary Quinto, and Martin Short will be honored. Presenters: Chris Pine (to Zachary Quinto) and Catherine O’Hara (to Martin Short). Why you don’t want to miss it: Abrams will emcee, Hansard will perform. Guests will raise a pint in support of the non-profit US-Ireland Alliance.

7-11PM: Dolby’s Oscar Nominee Party

Location: The London, 1020 N. San Vincente, West Hollywood

Details: Celebrating the 29 Oscar nominees in sound and cinematography this year.

7:30PM: Oscar Week – Animation Features

Location: Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

Details: Hosted by Inside Out Oscar winners Pete Doctor and Jonas Rivera, the evening will highlight clips from this year’s animation nominees as well as chats with their creators.

8-11PM: Cadillac Celebrates the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

Details: Cadillac is a sponsor of this year’s Oscars. Tony Schubert of Event Eleven is designing and producing the event. Last year’s guest list included Oscar nominee Arthur Max (Production Design, The Martian) along with Christoph Waltz, Joanne Froggatt, Allison Janney, Kate Walsh, Andrew Rannells, Kelly Rowland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Abigail Spencer, Samantha Barks, Jack Fox, Kim Raver, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Paul Wesley. Select guests will also be chauffeured to the event in the Cadillac CT6.

Friday, February 24

11AM: 54th ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

Location: Beverly Hilton, International Ballroom, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

Details: DreamWorks Media Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg will receive The Lifetime Achievement Award, Denzel Washington is the Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Ryan Murphy will be lauded as Television Showman of the Year, and the President’s Award goes to BWR co-founder Nanci Ryder. Lunch is at 12, awards at 12:30pm.

3-5PM: United Voices Rally

Location: Outside UTA Headquarters, 9336 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

Details: In lieu of its annual Oscar party, United Talent Agency is hosting a rally outside its L.A. headquarters. The gathering – “United Voices” – aims to express the creative community’s growing concern with anti-immigrant sentiment in the United States and its potential chilling effect on the global exchange of ideas and freedom of expression. UTA is donating $250K to the American Civil Liberties Union and the International Rescue Committee. UTA’s client Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who is nominated again in the foreign language film category with The Salesman, has announced he will forgo the trip to the U.S. for the ceremony due to the proposed U.S. travel ban upon seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Vanity Fair and Genesis Party To Celebrate Hidden Figures

Location: Spago

Details:Vanity Fair and luxury car company, Genesis, will host an exclusive party to celebrate Fox’s three-time Oscar winner.

6-9PM: 10th Annual Women in Film (WIF) Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party

Location: Nightingale Plaza

Details: Hosted by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson and Oscar-winning producer and WIF, LA President, Cathy Schulman, this event is presented by Max Mara and BMW, with additional support by Stella Artois. The evening celebrates all 46 women in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated this year.

6PM-8PM: Screen Australia and Australians in Film’s Oscar Nominee Reception

Location: Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Details: Event will celebrate this year’s Australian Oscar nominees and previous winners.

Saturday, February 25

10AM: Oscar Week – Foreign Language Films

Location: Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

Details: Hosted by Producers branch governor and Rain Man best picture Oscar winner Mark Johnson, nominees in the category will discuss their challenges in creating their cinematic works.

1:30PM: 32st Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards

Location: Tent on the Santa Monica Beach

Details: Be sure to wear an extra pair of underwear, because the riotous Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are hosting.

2PM: 7TH Annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel

Location: UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall

Details: This year’s panelists include three 2017 Oscar nominees, Consolata Boyle (Florence Foster Jenkins), Madeline Fontaine (Jackie) and Mary Zophres (La La Land) as well as distinguished costume designers Erin Benach (Loving), Sharen Davis (Fences) and Arianne Phillips (Nocturnal Animals). Presented by Swarovski.

3-5PM:The Society of Composers and Lyricists Champagne reception

Location:Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd,

Details: Hosted in conjunction with the AMPAS music branch, ASCAP, BMI and SESAC, this post-Indie Spirits event lauds this year’s music nominees.

3PM: Oscar Week – Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Location: Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills

Details: Behind the scenes discussions with this year’s nominees. Wigs, appliances, photographs will be on display in the Academy lobby. Moderated by Kathryn L. Blondell (The Revenant), Lois Burwell (Oscar winner Braveheart) and Leonard Engelman (makeup artist for Heat, Moonstruck).

8PM: The Motion Picture Television Fund’s 15th Annual The Night Before

Location: The Fox Lot

Details: Fundraiser to support MPTF in providing social services, financial assistance, a renowned retirement community and innovative programs for seniors and those who care for them. A star-studded host committee, Oscar nominees, and presenters in attendance.

Sunday, February 26

Shutterstock

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Location: Annenberg Center at 9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Details: Editor-in-chief Graydon Carter hosts the Vanity Fair Oscar party at a custom-designed space which connects the Wallis Annaberg Center with City Hall

4PM:The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 24th Annual Oscar Viewing Party

Location: West Hollywood Park

Details: St. Paul & the Broken Bones will perform at this year’s gala which is sponsored by BVLGARI, Neuro Drinks and Diana Jenkins. John’s soiree is the largest fundraising event in Hollywood on Oscar night, raising north of $56M to support the Foundation’s mission to achieve an AIDS-free generation. Dinner will be designed by Chef Gordon Ramsay, there’s a live auction conducted by Alexander Gilkes of Paddle8, and dance tunes spun by DJ Johnny Dynell. Guest lists includes but not limited to Oscar nominee and event chair Mahershala Ali, Tim and Jane Allen, Jim Carrey, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Caitlyn Jenner, Quincy Jones, Heidi Klum, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Elvis Costello, Lea Michele, Katy Perry, Tyler Perry, Zoë Saldana, Kevin Spacey, Britney Spears, Sharon Stone, Steven Tyler, and Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

4:30PM-10PM: Mercedes Benz Viewing Party with ICON MANN

Location: Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Details: Celebrating African Americans in film from all sectors of the industry.

AMPAS

5:30PM: The 89th Academy Awards

Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

Details: Jimmy Kimmel hosting

…Followed by: The 89th Oscars Governors Ball

Location:Ray Dolby Ballroom, top of Hollywood & Highland

Details: This year’s theme is “magical transformation” with guests entering into a tricolor motif of gold and red on an infinite blanket of white. Chef Wolfgang Puck returns for his 23rd consecutive year with 50 imaginative dishes. Academy governor Jeffrey Kurland, costume designer of such titles as Inception, Ghostbusters, Hannah and Her Sisters and his Oscar-nominated Bullets Over Broadway, will preside for the eighth year as Governors Ball Chair, overseeing the menu, entertainment and decor. Cheryl Cecchetto is also the event’s producer.