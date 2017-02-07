The annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon was this afternoon at the Beverly Hilton, with the event as usual gathering almost all of this year’s noms in one place. That of course is a little different this year, with some nominees impacted by President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions imposed via an Executive Order two weeks ago.

Still, it’s an always-impressive display when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveils the annual photo from the event, which drew most of the La La Land crew including director Damien Chazelle for the pic that has a leading 14 nominations. Casey Affleck and Deadline Awards Columnist Pete Hammond was at the event and will file a dispatch later this evning.

Trump’s travel ban, now on hold in the courts, involved seven mostly Muslim countries including Iran and Syria. That led Foreign Language Film nominee Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman) to declare he wasn’t going to the Oscars’ ceremony February 26. The subjects of the Netflix documentary The White Helmets also likely will not attend.

The 89th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland live on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s the 2017 class photo:

AMPAS

