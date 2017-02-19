Looking at AwardsLine’s second gallery featuring an eclectic mix of this year’s Academy Award nominees, you’ll see more first-timers than veterans, reflecting the Academy’s enthusiasm for welcoming fresh faces and new voices to their crop of elite, proven talent. Among the talents featured in our first gallery are Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Elle‘s Isabelle Huppert and La La Land helmer Damien Chazelle. On display in Awardsline’s second gallery are Lion star Dev Patel, Best Original Song nominee Justin Timberlake, Loving‘s Ruth Negga, Original Screenplay nominee Taylor Sheridan, and the Hacksaw Ridge team of Mel Gibson and Andrew Garfield.

Representing Manchester by the Sea are director Kenneth Lonergan, along with producers Matt Damon and Kimberly Steward, the latter of whom is only the second African American woman ever to be a Best Picture nominee. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins also made history this season, as the first-American American filmmaker to be nominated for the trio of Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

Also repping Moonlight, in the Supporting categories, are Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Exclusive photos by Dan Doperalski, Chris Chapman, Michael Buckner, and Gabriel Goldberg.

To take a look at Awardsline’s exclusive gallery—also featuring images of Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling—click the image above.