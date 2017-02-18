It’s been another busy Academy season, comprised of enough worthy performances and films to stage several soirées at the Dolby Theatre. AwardsLine has been covering the Oscars race throughout the season as it evolves. The categories represented in the gallery above range from Best Actor and Supporting Actor to Best Director, Best Documentary Feature and Best Picture. Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Denzel Washington (Fences), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle) represent the Best Actor and Best Actress categories in a competitive year for both fields.

Director Ava DuVernay landed her first Oscar nod for her Netflix documentary 13th, the first documentary ever to open the New York Film Festival. Damien Chazelle is also shaking things up, receiving his first directing nomination for La La Land — one of 14 nods the original LA musical received.

Also stopping by AwardsLine’s studio were Supporting nominees Viola Davis, Lucas Hedges, Michael Shannon, Michelle Williams and Octavia Spencer, as well as Best Original Song nominees J. Ralph, Sting, and more.

Exclusive photographs by Dan Doperalski, Chris Chapman, Gabriel Goldberg, Michael Buckner, and Mark Mann.