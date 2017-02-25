As the Oscars loom on Sunday, the six nominated directors in the Best Foreign Language Film category have collectively released a statement expressing their “emphatic disapproval of the climate of fanaticism and nationalism we see today in the U.S. and in so many other countries.” The filmmakers include Denmark’s Martin Zandvliet, Sweden’s Hannes Holm, Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, Germany’s Maren Ade and Australia’s Bentley Dean and Martin Butler. Together, they say that whoever wins the Academy Award, “we refuse to think in terms of borders. We believe there is no best country, best gender, best religion or best color. We want this award to stand as a symbol of the unity between nations and the freedom of the arts.”

The statement comes during a year in which the Foreign Language Oscar race has taken on a much higher geopolitical profile. That was sparked by President Donald Trump attempting to ban citizens of certain countries from entering the U.S. which led to Farhadi saying he would not attend the Oscar ceremony. The ban has subsequently been blocked by federal judges, but Farhadi’s stance remains unchanged and the situation has thrust the Foreign Language category under a brighter spotlight than normal, with some concerns that voting may be skewed as a result.

Regardless of the outcome, the filmmakers are standing together and, they wrote today, will dedicate the award “to all the people, artists, journalists and activists who are working to foster unity and understanding, and who uphold freedom of expression and human dignity — values whose protection is now more important than ever. By dedicating the Oscar to them, we wish to express to them our deep respect and solidarity.”

Here’s the full statement: