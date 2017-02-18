One of the great pleasures of this awards season has been the establishment of my new Deadline video series The Actor’s Side, in which I get to interview top acting contenders for the Oscars (and yes, we are happy to announce the series will continue during Emmy season, too). Of the 13 episodes we did this movie awards season, eight of those actors went on to receive Oscar nominations.

What makes this series special — and lasting — is that it focuses on the craft and career of these stars, not just whatever movie they happen to be in at the moment. Personal stories, self-doubts, struggles, triumphs and all that goes into a successful life on stage and screen are revealed. The title of the series refers to the term actors use in describing their script pages for any given day’s shoot — known as “sides.” With these videos we are strictly focused on their side of things, a unique view from the top of the profession at the pinnacle of a career.

Check out my interview with the eight Oscar nominees below including a two-parter with Fences‘ Viola Davis:

LEADING ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

(Amazon/Roadside Attractions)

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

(Lionsgate)

LEADING ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Natalie Portman, Jackie

(Fox Searchlight)





Ruth Negga, Loving

(Focus Features)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dev Patel, Lion

(The Weinstein Company)

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

(Focus Features)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

(Paramount)

Part I:

Part II: